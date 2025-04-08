This post was updated through the start of the season on Aug. 24, 2024. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

Check out the recruiting, college and pro football quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

This page tracks the top uncommitted 2024 FBS and FCS transfer portal quarterbacks. You’ll get links to Twitter, stats and player news feeds with info like home years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

*Redshirt available

Uncommitted FBS QBs

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Colten Gauthier (GA)

2 | 2021 | South Carolina

Shane Illingworth (CA)

2 | 2020 | Nevada ➡

⭐⭐⭐

Joey Yellen (CA)

1 | 2019 | Hawaii ➡