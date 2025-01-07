This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report.

Photo courtesy of ISUBengals.com

This page tracks 2024 FCS quarterback commitments. The Early Signing Period was Dec. 20-22, 2023 with the regular signing period Feb. 7-April 1, 2024.

Players are sorted by their highest star rating on 247, On3 and Rivals, followed by alphabetical.

FCS QB Commits

⭐⭐⭐

Luke Baker (CA) | Sacramento State

Holden Bea (WA) | Idaho

Mikal Davis (PA) | Delaware State

Byron Eaton (TX) | Grambling State

Neko Fann (GA) | Mercer