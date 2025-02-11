This post is updated every Thursday through the Super Bowl, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent

RFA - Restricted Free Agent

ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Jordan Love | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

CA | 2029 UFA | 2020 (1-26)

⭐⭐⭐ | Utah State | Stats

Malik Willis | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

GA | 2026 UFA | 2022 (3-86)

⭐⭐⭐ | Auburn-Liberty | Stats

Sean Clifford | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

OH | 2026 UFA | 2023 (5-149)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Penn State | Stats

