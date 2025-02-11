2024 NFL QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker
A guide to all 32 NFL quarterback rooms
This post is updated every Thursday through the Super Bowl, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.
This page tracks 2024 NFL quarterback news, stats, free agency years, starts, games played, snaps, home states and player news feeds. You’ll also see info like their draft selection, college and highest star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA
Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams
Get inside access to college football QB news with a free or paid subscription.
This is what all 32 team sections look like for paid subscribers below. The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent
RFA - Restricted Free Agent
ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Jordan Love | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
CA | 2029 UFA | 2020 (1-26)
⭐⭐⭐ | Utah State | Stats
Malik Willis | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
GA | 2026 UFA | 2022 (3-86)
⭐⭐⭐ | Auburn-Liberty | Stats
Sean Clifford | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
OH | 2026 UFA | 2023 (5-149)
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Penn State | Stats
NFL QB Rooms
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz - College Football QB News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.