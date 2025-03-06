This post will be updated through the NAIA Championship on Dec. 21, 2024. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news. Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

This page tracks 2024 NAIA quarterbacks with links to news feeds for each player. An updated 2025 edition is coming soon.

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Johnny Herrera

SR | NM

Josh Bell

SO | CA

Jack Clougherty

SO | CA

Chalin Crawford

SO | CA

Corbyn Vasily

SO | AZ

Glenn Rice

SO | TX

Beau Devens

FR | AZ

Logan Fagerlie

FR | AZ

Max Prouty

FR | CA

Daniel Rustin

FR | AZ

ARKANSAS BAPTIST BUFFALOES