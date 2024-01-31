An FCS QB Depth Chart & Injury Report is published monthly during the offseason and weekly during the season with notes on every quarterback room. This post is updated weekly during the offseason and daily during the season.

I reached out to every FCS program, and this is my first draft at who will crack the two-deep in 2024. These will never be perfect without a regulated system, but I put in the time and research to make sure this is the most accurate resource for FCS depth chart and injury news on the internet.

The in-season editions reflect what teams release if they decide to post one at all with additional notes if needed.

Notes on in-season injury designations:

Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game or has yet to return from injury.

Probable — Player suffered an injury but played and looked reasonably healthy in the previous game.

Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.

Notes on eligibility:

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

Years of eligibility shows years left heading into the 2024 season.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

The top two quarterback options are in bold. The rest are sorted by years of eligibility remaining, followed by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com with any questions, comments or news tips.

Maverick McIvor

1 | 2019 ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Quayde Hawkins

2 | 2021 ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Trevor Baker

2 | 2021 | TX

Riggs McDonald

2 | 2020 | TX

Hut Graham

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Carson Haggard

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

DeAngelo Ponder

4 | 2023 | TX

Aveon Smith

2 | 2020 ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Xavier Lankford

1* | 2020 | AL

Cornelious Brown IV

2 | 2019 ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Dontrell Jackson Jr.

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Ashley Tucker Jr.

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cory Chavis

4 | 2023 ⭐⭐ | MI

Jamar Graham

*4 | 2024 ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Andrew Body

2 | 2021 | TX

Dematrius Davis

2 | 2021 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

AJ Wallace

4 | 2023 | AL

Zach Sims

*4 | 2024 ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

Trey Lindsey

1 | 2019 | AL

Myles Burkett

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Scott Lynch

4 | 2023 | NY

Jordan Rae

4 | 2023 | NY

Van Weber

*4 | 2024 | NJ

Tyler Macon

2 | 2021 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Tre Lawrence

2 | 2021 | FL

Paul Hargrave

2 | 2020 | MS

Roderick Hartsfield Jr.

4 | 2023 | TX

Christopher Martin

*4 | 2024 ⭐⭐⭐ | (GA)