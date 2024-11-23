Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth chart and injury news for every FCS program. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.

This has been updated through Week 12 and is updated once a week on the site. Every new update is sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report newsletter every Friday.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox every week, along with the latest inside every FBS and FCS quarterback room. You’ll also get access to everything on the site including the following updated QB trackers:

Depth Charts - FBS | FCS

Recruits - 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028

Transfers - 2023 | 2024 | 2025

Juco - 2023 | 2024

Calendar - 2024-25

NFL Draft - 2025

News Feeds - Teams | Players

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

*Redshirt available

🚨Injured🚨

Removed from QB Room

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.

Missouri Valley Football

Nov. 16: W 31-19 at Indiana State

Tommy Rittenhouse | 70 Snaps

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 600 Snaps

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 156 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 31-19 vs. Illinois State

Elijah Owens | 78 Snaps

Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | Snaps: 648

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats

2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 59-21 at North Dakota State

Jacob Clark | 54 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi | 14 Snaps

Jacob Clark

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 692 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi

1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher

4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijah Leonard

4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 48-6 at Kentucky

Jayden Johannsen | 16 Snaps

Jim Ogle | 43 Snaps

Jayden Johannsen

1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 557 Snaps

Jameson Holcomb

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 77 Snaps

Jim Ogle

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 69 Snaps

Joe Humphreys

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Isaac McNamee

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Conlee Crossno

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blaze Berry (2025)

Nov. 16: L 42-36 vs. South Dakota

Simon Romfo | 66 Snaps

Simon Romfo

2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 715 Snaps

Jerry Kaminski

4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps

Cole Hentges

4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Sulik

4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 16: W 59-21 vs. Missouri State

Cam Miller | 57 Snaps

Nathan Hayes | 10 Snaps

Trey Drake | 2 Snaps

Cam Miller

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 612 Snaps

🚨Cole Payton🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps

Cole Payton is out for the rest of the season after suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder, head coach Tim Polasek said on Oct. 22.

Nathan Hayes

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 75 Snaps

Trey Drake

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐

Preston Brown (2025)

Nov. 16: L 39-38 at Youngstown State

Aidan Dunne | 49 Snaps

🚨Matthew Schecklman🚨

3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

9 Games | 5 Starts | 354 Snaps

Matthew Schecklman missed the last game with an injury.

Aidan Dunne

2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

7 Games | 6 Starts | 305 Snaps

Jaxon Dailey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cale McThenia

4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 42-36 at North Dakota

Aidan Bouman | 60 Snaps

Nevan Cremascoli | 2 Snaps

Aidan Bouman

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 531 Snaps

Nevan Cremascoli

3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 62 Snaps

Jarrett Synek

2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Beau Bush

4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nick Mayfield

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 41-10 vs. Southern Illinois

Mark Gronowski | 45 Snaps

Jon Bell | 24 Snaps

Jack Amer | 4 Snaps

Mark Gronowski

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 572 Snaps

🚨Chase Mason🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps

Chase Mason missed the last two games with an injury.

Jon Bell

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

11 Games | 0 Starts | 51 Snaps

Jack Amer

4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Jack Thue

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Jack Henry

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 16: L 41-10 at South Dakota State

Jake Curry | 25 Snaps

Michael Lindauer | 28 Snaps

🚨DJ Williams🚨

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps

DJ Williams missed the last seven games with a broken hand that required surgery.

🚨Hunter Simmons🚨

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps

Hunter Simmons will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg on Oct. 5.

Jake Curry

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 297 Snaps

Michael Lindauer

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 59 Snaps

🚨ET Harris🚨

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

ET Harris will miss the entire season after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He underwent multiple surgeries with the latest coming on Oct. 7.

JC Mirasola (2025)

Nov. 16: W 39-38 vs. Northern Iowa

Beau Brungard | 76 Snaps

Beau Brungard

3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 813 Snaps

Max Blanc

3 | UNRATED | PA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Brady Shannon

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Bryce Schondelmyer

4 | ⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colin Seibert

4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malachi Lewis (2025)

Big Sky