This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth chart and injury news for every FCS program. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
Missouri Valley Football
Illinois State Redbirds
Nov. 16: W 31-19 at Indiana State
Tommy Rittenhouse | 70 Snaps
Tommy Rittenhouse
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 600 Snaps
Jake Rubley
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 156 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh
3 | UNRATED |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Indiana State Sycamores
Nov. 16: L 31-19 vs. Illinois State
Elijah Owens | 78 Snaps
Elijah Owens
4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | Snaps: 648
Keegan Patterson
3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats
2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps
Anthony Garzolini
3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps
Dane Andrews
2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brock Riddle
4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐
Missouri State Bears
Nov. 16: L 59-21 at North Dakota State
Jacob Clark | 54 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi | 14 Snaps
Jacob Clark
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 692 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi
1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps
Cole Feuerbacher
4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijah Leonard
4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Murray State Racers
Nov. 16: L 48-6 at Kentucky
Jayden Johannsen | 16 Snaps
Jim Ogle | 43 Snaps
Jayden Johannsen
1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 557 Snaps
Jameson Holcomb
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 77 Snaps
Jim Ogle
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 69 Snaps
Joe Humphreys
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Isaac McNamee
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Conlee Crossno
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blaze Berry (2025)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Nov. 16: L 42-36 vs. South Dakota
Simon Romfo | 66 Snaps
Simon Romfo
2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 715 Snaps
Jerry Kaminski
4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps
Cole Hentges
4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Sulik
4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
North Dakota State Bison
Nov. 16: W 59-21 vs. Missouri State
Cam Miller | 57 Snaps
Nathan Hayes | 10 Snaps
Trey Drake | 2 Snaps
Cam Miller
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 612 Snaps
🚨Cole Payton🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps
Cole Payton is out for the rest of the season after suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder, head coach Tim Polasek said on Oct. 22.
Nathan Hayes
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 75 Snaps
Trey Drake
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐
Preston Brown (2025)
Northern Iowa Panthers
Nov. 16: L 39-38 at Youngstown State
Aidan Dunne | 49 Snaps
🚨Matthew Schecklman🚨
3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
9 Games | 5 Starts | 354 Snaps
Matthew Schecklman missed the last game with an injury.
Aidan Dunne
2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
7 Games | 6 Starts | 305 Snaps
Jaxon Dailey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cale McThenia
4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
South Dakota Coyotes
Nov. 16: W 42-36 at North Dakota
Aidan Bouman | 60 Snaps
Nevan Cremascoli | 2 Snaps
Aidan Bouman
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 531 Snaps
Nevan Cremascoli
3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 62 Snaps
Jarrett Synek
2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Beau Bush
4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nick Mayfield
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Nov. 16: W 41-10 vs. Southern Illinois
Mark Gronowski | 45 Snaps
Jon Bell | 24 Snaps
Jack Amer | 4 Snaps
Mark Gronowski
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 572 Snaps
🚨Chase Mason🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps
Chase Mason missed the last two games with an injury.
Jon Bell
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
11 Games | 0 Starts | 51 Snaps
Jack Amer
4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Jack Thue
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Jack Henry
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Southern Illinois Salukis
Nov. 16: L 41-10 at South Dakota State
Jake Curry | 25 Snaps
Michael Lindauer | 28 Snaps
🚨DJ Williams🚨
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps
DJ Williams missed the last seven games with a broken hand that required surgery.
🚨Hunter Simmons🚨
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps
Hunter Simmons will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg on Oct. 5.
Jake Curry
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 297 Snaps
Michael Lindauer
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 59 Snaps
🚨ET Harris🚨
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
ET Harris will miss the entire season after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He underwent multiple surgeries with the latest coming on Oct. 7.
JC Mirasola (2025)
Youngstown State Penguins
Nov. 16: W 39-38 vs. Northern Iowa
Beau Brungard | 76 Snaps
Beau Brungard
3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 813 Snaps
Max Blanc
3 | UNRATED | PA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Brady Shannon
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Bryce Schondelmyer
4 | ⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colin Seibert
4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Malachi Lewis (2025)
Big Sky
Cal Poly Mustangs
