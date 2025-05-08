This page tracks 2024 FCS depth charts and injury report news for every quarterback room through the end of each team’s season.

Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

In addition to the latest news, you’ll get links to stats and player news feeds with home states, years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Player info includes 2024 starts, games played and QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see incoming recruits and transfer portal commits, in addition to players not returning from the 2024 QB room.

FCS quarterbacks are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts for now.

Info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

🚨Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

2024 FCS Depth Charts & Injury Report

Abilene Christian Depth Chart

Stats | 12/7 NDSU (L 51-31)

McIvor (62)

Maverick McIvor

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 917 Snaps

Carson Haggard

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

3 Games | 1 Start | 110 Snaps

Quayde Hawkins

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Trevor Baker

2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Carson May

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Leighton Adams

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Alabama A&M Depth Chart

Stats | 11/29 FAMU (L 28-20)

Brown (64) + Lankford (16)

Cornelious Brown IV

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

11 Games | 6 Starts | 452 Snaps

Xavier Lankford

1* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

12 Games | 4 Starts | 366 Snaps

🚨Aveon Smith🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

6 Games | 1 Start | 93 Snaps

Nov. 25, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Ashley Tucker Jr.

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps

Jamar Graham

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Alabama State Depth Chart

Stats | 11/28 TUSK (W 34-6)

Keye (45) + Langford (3)

Kareem Keye

3* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 394 Snaps

Listed as a QB/WR on the roster but is playing quarterback.

Zach Sims

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 176 Snaps

James Hayes

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 41 Snaps

🚨Andrew Body🚨

2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 31 Snaps

Sept. 4, 2024 - Underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

🚨Jonah O’Brien🚨

1 | UNRATED | WI | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 29 Snaps

Sept. 1, 2024 - Suffered an injury and did not play the rest of the season.

Jayvius Langford

2 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Albany Depth Chart

Stats | 11/23 HAMP (W 41-34)

Weber (83) + Lindsey (1)