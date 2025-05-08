2024 FCS Depth Charts & Injury Report News
FCS quarterback room notebook
This page tracks 2024 FCS depth charts and injury report news for every quarterback room through the end of each team’s season.
In addition to the latest news, you’ll get links to stats and player news feeds with home states, years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
Player info includes 2024 starts, games played and QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see incoming recruits and transfer portal commits, in addition to players not returning from the 2024 QB room.
FCS quarterbacks are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts for now.
Info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading.
The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.
*Redshirt available
🚨Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)
2024 FCS Depth Charts & Injury Report
Abilene Christian Depth Chart
Stats | 12/7 NDSU (L 51-31)
McIvor (62)
Maverick McIvor
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
13 Games | 13 Starts | 917 Snaps
Carson Haggard
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
3 Games | 1 Start | 110 Snaps
Quayde Hawkins
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Trevor Baker
2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Carson May
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Leighton Adams
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Alabama A&M Depth Chart
Stats | 11/29 FAMU (L 28-20)
Brown (64) + Lankford (16)
Cornelious Brown IV
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
11 Games | 6 Starts | 452 Snaps
Xavier Lankford
1* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
12 Games | 4 Starts | 366 Snaps
🚨Aveon Smith🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
6 Games | 1 Start | 93 Snaps
Nov. 25, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.
Ashley Tucker Jr.
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps
Jamar Graham
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Alabama State Depth Chart
Stats | 11/28 TUSK (W 34-6)
Keye (45) + Langford (3)
Kareem Keye
3* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 394 Snaps
Listed as a QB/WR on the roster but is playing quarterback.
Zach Sims
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 176 Snaps
James Hayes
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 41 Snaps
🚨Andrew Body🚨
2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 31 Snaps
Sept. 4, 2024 - Underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.
🚨Jonah O’Brien🚨
1 | UNRATED | WI | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 29 Snaps
Sept. 1, 2024 - Suffered an injury and did not play the rest of the season.
Jayvius Langford
2 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Albany Depth Chart
Stats | 11/23 HAMP (W 41-34)
Weber (83) + Lindsey (1)
