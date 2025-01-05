2024 D2 Quarterback Rooms
A guide to 2024 Division II QBs
This page tracks NCAA Division 2 quarterback rooms with home states, year in school and a link to stats. Eventually, this page will show player news feeds, years of eligibility remaining, star ratings and the latest transfer portal and recruiting updates.
Players are sorted by year in school, followed by alphabetical.
CIAA
Bluefield State
Isiah Teal
SO | FL | Stats
Brice Koontz
FR | MD | Stats
Keland Mills
FR | AR | Stats
Christian Solino
FR | NJ | Stats
Bowie State
James Foster
RS-SR | AL | Stats
Amir Jenkins
RS-JR | MD | Stats
Khalif Welch
RS-JR | MD | Stats
Jordan Morse
RS-SO | MD | Stats
Kevin Taylor
SO | MD | Stats
Elizabeth City State
Kofi Kwaw
RS-JR | MD | Stats
Noah Ray
JR | FL | Stats
Chase Williams
RS-SO | MD | Stats
Damarcus Creecy
FR | FL | Stats
Fayetteville State
