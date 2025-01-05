This post is updated regularly, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.

This page tracks NCAA Division 2 quarterback rooms with home states, year in school and a link to stats. Eventually, this page will show player news feeds, years of eligibility remaining, star ratings and the latest transfer portal and recruiting updates.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Players are sorted by year in school, followed by alphabetical.

CIAA

Bluefield State

Isiah Teal

SO | FL | Stats

Brice Koontz

FR | MD | Stats

Keland Mills

FR | AR | Stats

Christian Solino

FR | NJ | Stats

Bowie State

James Foster

RS-SR | AL | Stats

Amir Jenkins

RS-JR | MD | Stats

Khalif Welch

RS-JR | MD | Stats

Jordan Morse

RS-SO | MD | Stats

Kevin Taylor

SO | MD | Stats

Elizabeth City State

Kofi Kwaw

RS-JR | MD | Stats

Noah Ray

JR | FL | Stats

Chase Williams

RS-SO | MD | Stats

Damarcus Creecy

FR | FL | Stats

Fayetteville State