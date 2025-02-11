This post is updated every Thursday through the Grey Cup, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

This page tracks 2024 CFL quarterback news, stats and player news feeds. You’ll also see their college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA

Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams

CFL QB Rooms

STATS

Vernon Adams Jr.

UNRATED | Eastern Washington-Oregon | Stats

Nathan Rourke

UNRATED | Fort Scott-Ohio | Stats

Chase Brice

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Clemson-Duke-Appalachian State | Stats