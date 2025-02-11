2024 CFL QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker
A guide to all nine CFL quarterback rooms
This post is updated every Thursday through the Grey Cup, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.
This page tracks 2024 CFL quarterback news, stats and player news feeds. You’ll also see their college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA
Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams
Get inside access to college football QB news with a free or paid subscription.
CFL QB Rooms
BC LIONS
Vernon Adams Jr.
UNRATED | Eastern Washington-Oregon | Stats
Nathan Rourke
UNRATED | Fort Scott-Ohio | Stats
Chase Brice
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Clemson-Duke-Appalachian State | Stats
EDMONTON ELKS
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz - College Football QB News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.