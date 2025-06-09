2024 Best Available QB Recruits & Transfers
College Football Free Agent Quarterbacks (FBS & FCS)
Track the top uncommitted 2024 college football QB recruits and transfer FBS and FCS quarterbacks. This is updated through the start of the 2024 season.
Under the top uncommitted 2024 QB recruits section is every FBS and FCS transfer quarterback. They’re sorted by highest high school star ratings with detailed info on each player.
College Football QB Free Agents
2024 QB Recruits
Every uncommitted 2024 QB recruit listed is rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 or Rivals.
⭐⭐⭐
Bryce Clavon (Georgia ⚾)
Edward Ma
Kamari McClellan
Landon O’Connell
Brady Shaffer
Tyler Wentworth (Clemson ⚾)
Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state and previous school.
*Redshirt available
FBS Transfer QBs
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Colten Gauthier
2 | GA | South Carolina
Shane Illingworth
2 | CA | Nevada
⭐⭐⭐
Joey Yellen
1 | CA | Hawaii
