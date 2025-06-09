Track the top uncommitted 2024 college football QB recruits and transfer FBS and FCS quarterbacks. This is updated through the start of the 2024 season.

Check out the college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury content subscribers have access to including the daily newsletter.

Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Under the top uncommitted 2024 QB recruits section is every FBS and FCS transfer quarterback. They’re sorted by highest high school star ratings with detailed info on each player.

College Football QB Free Agents

2024 QB Recruits

Every uncommitted 2024 QB recruit listed is rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 or Rivals.

⭐⭐⭐

Bryce Clavon (Georgia ⚾)

Edward Ma

Kamari McClellan

Landon O’Connell

Brady Shaffer

Tyler Wentworth (Clemson ⚾)

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state and previous school.

*Redshirt available

FBS Transfer QBs

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Colten Gauthier

2 | GA | South Carolina

Shane Illingworth

2 | CA | Nevada

⭐⭐⭐

Joey Yellen

1 | CA | Hawaii