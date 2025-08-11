This page tracks 2023 uncommitted QB recruits and transfers. It’s comprised of uncommitted recruits rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 and Rivals, in addition to transfers at the FBS level of college football.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

2023 Uncommitted QB Recruits, Transfers & Free Agents

2023 QB Recruits

⭐⭐⭐

Darius Cowens

Cole Crippen

Trey Fasani

2023 QB Transfers

Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to stats and player news feeds.

⭐⭐⭐

Brady McBride

Stats | Appalachian State ➡ ❓