Track the top uncommitted 2023 college football QB recruits and FBS transfer quarterbacks. This is updated through the start of the 2023 season.

Check out the college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury content subscribers have access to including the daily newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletic Strategic Communications

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Under the top uncommitted 2023 QB recruits section is every FBS transfer quarterback. They’re sorted by highest high school star ratings.

College Football QB Free Agents

2023 QB Recruits

Every uncommitted 2023 QB recruit listed is rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 or Rivals.

⭐⭐⭐

Darius Cowens

Cole Crippen

Trey Fasani

FBS Transfer QBs

⭐⭐⭐

James Foster

Charlotte ➡ ❓